The Bola Ige Centre for Justice on Sunday said it will hold the 19th edition of the Bola Ige memorial symposium on December 7 at Osun Hall, Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The centre’s president, Awa Bamiji, said in a statement that the participants comprised youth and student leaders from the six geopolitical zones.

He said: “The topic ‘19th year after Bola Ige: Assessment of Security Situation in Nigeria’, will be discussed by Mr Ade Ajakaiye, former AIG Zone 6, Calabar and ex-ADC to Chief Bola Ige alongside Comrade Mashood Erubami, Convener, Voters’ Assembly, under the distinguished chairmanship of Senator Biyi Durojaiye, a prominent June 12 activist from Ogun State.

“Chief Host is Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the Special Guest of Honour, while the Guest of Honour is Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State.

“Father and Mother of the day are Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Chairman, Governor’s Advisory Council of APC, Lagos State, and a renowned professor, Mrs Bolanle Awe.”

He said the principal hosts are close associates and friends of the late former Minister of Justice and Attorney- General of the Federation.

The late Ige’s children, Mrs Funso Adegbola and Mr Muyiwa Ige are the event’s hosts.

Bamiji said: “The lecture will be held with strict adherence to the COVID-9 protocols, which implies ‘No face mask, no entry’, to start with.”