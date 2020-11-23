Nigerians on social media are currently lambasting Dr Godwin Maduka, a United States of America-based medical doctor aspiring to be governor of Anambra State in 2021.

Maduka who is aspiring for the top job on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that if elected governor, said that he plans to build 21 universities in the state if elected.

Speaking during a programme he organized for the youths of the state at Umuchukwu country home in Orumba South LGA, said he will establish higher institutions of learning so that Ndi Anambra could have greater access to university education.

“If given the opportunity, I will build one university each in all the 21 Local Government Areas of the state. Education is key all over the world. We shouldn’t have a few scattered universities here. It is not that hard to set it up.

“In other places of the earth, some towns have up to six universities. It should be as easy as ABC. We will start with only 21; one per local government.

Asked how was going to fund them if that were to be, Maduka said a lot of things that come to the governor’s house in terms of funding will be used to take care of the education.

“And there are some things that we can bring in. It is a matter of priorities. There should be a new negotiation about funding education. After all, that’s why I am here now.”

However, many Nigerians who took to social media to react to the politician’s claim believed that Maduka is not different from “most of our politicians lack the intellectual capacity to occupy sensitive positions”.

Some are of the opinion that his plan cannot work in a nation “where most existing universities are not properly funded and lack basic educational facilities.”

Read some social media reactions below;

You want to build 21 Universities in one state in 4years???

Nigerian Politicians no rate us atall.🤦 — Napaul™🎙️🇬🇧 (@Napaul_) November 23, 2020

Someone wants to build 21 universities in a state, in a country where most existing universities are not properly funded and lack basic educational facilities. Someone should make this make this make sense to me! — KANNY🀄 (@o_kanyy) November 23, 2020

The man that said he'll build 21 universities within 4 years in Anambra is proof that most of our politicians lack the intellectual capacity to occupy sensitive positions. Why not develop the already created university but he'll rather create 21 new problems for Nigeria. 😴 — Victor Babatunde (@vhic_tore) November 23, 2020

Dr Godwin Maduka, a United States of America-based medical doctor who is aspiring to become Anambra State governor said he'll build 21 universities in the state if elected. Sometimes, you can be widely travelled and still reason like Yahaya Bello — Tope Akinyode (@TopeAkinyode) November 23, 2020

Someone said he’ll build 21 Universities if elected as Anambra State governor. The guy don already mumu himself with that statement 😂 — Richard (@meettheRichard) November 23, 2020

Anambra 2021: I’ll build 21 universities if elected governor – Maduka Anambra state people avoid this building contractor! pic.twitter.com/1Dfe0J0RRO — 💚BELOVED™ (@beloved9ty) November 23, 2020

How can someone open his mouth to say that He will build 21 Universities in his state within 4 years in office.

Where will the money come from? ASUU sef neva collect their money finish.

Lol! These politicians think we are toddlers that they can bobo us? — Tunde Ednut (@TundeEddnut) November 23, 2020