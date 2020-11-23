By Taiwo Okanlawon

The star-studded 2020 American Music Awards aired live on ABC on Sunday from The Microsoft Theater, and Taraji P. Henson was the host.

The event kicked off with Covid-19 protocols in place and had multiple live performances, as well as in-person presenters, and even a small audience.

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes opened the show with their new single, “Monster.” Bieber also performed two of his hit singles, “Lonely” and “Holy.”

Katy Perry took the stage for the first time since becoming a mom and performed “Only Love” with Darius Rucker. Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Baby also performed at the award.

Singers Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and country duo Dan + Shay emerged the top winners at the award, earning three trophies each.

Swift — who didn’t attend the show in person had 29 AMA wins, the most of all time — broke her own record and upped her tally to 32, with Sunday’s three additions, including the top prize, the favorite artist award.

She scooped up prize of the night ; artist of the year — and another two AMAs for the favourite music video for “Cardigan” and favourite female artist – pop/rock.

The Weeknd earned three trophies in the soul/R&B category for favourite male artist, favourite album for ”After Hours”, and favourite song for “Heartless”.

Duo Dan + Shay bagged two awards for their song “10,000 Hours” featuring Justin Bieber in the collaboration of the year and favourite song – country categories. They were also adjudged favourite duo or group – country.

Rapper Doja Cat won two awards: new artist of the year and favourite female artist – soul/R&B.

See the full list of nominees and winners indicated in bold.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat (WINNER)

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours” (WINNER)

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS (WINNER)

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift, “Cardigan” (WINNER)

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Justin Bieber (WINNER)

Post Malone

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

BTS (WINNER)

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Harry Styles, “Fine Line” (WINNER)

Taylor Swift, “Folklore”

The Weeknd, “After Hours”

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now” (WINNER)

Post Malone, “Circles”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown (WINNER)

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST- COUNTRY

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris (WINNER)

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay (WINNER)

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Luke Combs, “What You See Is What You Get”

Blake Shelton, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country” (WINNER)

Morgan Wallen, “If I Know Me”

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours” (WINNER)

Maren Morris, “The Bones”

Blake Shelton (duet with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody But You”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

DaBaby

Juice WRLD (WINNER)

Roddy Ricch

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj (WINNER)

Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Baby, “My Turn”

Lil Uzi Vert, “Eternal Atake”

Roddy Ricch, “Please Forgive Me For Being Anti Social” (WINNER)

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP” (WINNER)

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Roddy Rich, “The Box”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd (WINNER)

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat (WINNER)

Summer Walker

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Doja Cat, “Hot Pink”

Summer Walker, “Over It”

The Weeknd, “After Hours” (WINNER)

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

Summer Walker, “Playing Games”

The Weeknd, “Heartless” (WINNER)

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN, PRESENTED BY CHEETOS

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

J Balvin

Ozuna

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST- LATIN, PRESENTED BY CHEETOS

Becky G (WINNER)

Karol G

Rosalía

FAVORITE ALBUM – LATIN, PRESENTED BY CHEETOS

Anuel AA, “Emmanuel”

Bad Bunny, “Las Que No Iban A Salir”

Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG” (WINNER)

FAVORITE SONG – LATIN, PRESENTED BY CHEETOS

Bad Bunny “Vete”

Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)”

Karol G & Nicki Minaj, “Tusa” (WINNER)

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots (WINNER)

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers (WINNER)

Maroon 5

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle (WINNER)

For King & Country

Kanye West

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Kygo

Lady Gaga (WINNER)

Marshmello

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

“Birds of Prey: The Album” (WINNER)

“Frozen 2”

“Trolls: World Tour”