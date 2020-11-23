By Taiwo Okanlawon
The star-studded 2020 American Music Awards aired live on ABC on Sunday from The Microsoft Theater, and Taraji P. Henson was the host.
The event kicked off with Covid-19 protocols in place and had multiple live performances, as well as in-person presenters, and even a small audience.
Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes opened the show with their new single, “Monster.” Bieber also performed two of his hit singles, “Lonely” and “Holy.”
Katy Perry took the stage for the first time since becoming a mom and performed “Only Love” with Darius Rucker. Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Baby also performed at the award.
Singers Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and country duo Dan + Shay emerged the top winners at the award, earning three trophies each.
Swift — who didn’t attend the show in person had 29 AMA wins, the most of all time — broke her own record and upped her tally to 32, with Sunday’s three additions, including the top prize, the favorite artist award.
She scooped up prize of the night ; artist of the year — and another two AMAs for the favourite music video for “Cardigan” and favourite female artist – pop/rock.
The Weeknd earned three trophies in the soul/R&B category for favourite male artist, favourite album for ”After Hours”, and favourite song for “Heartless”.
Duo Dan + Shay bagged two awards for their song “10,000 Hours” featuring Justin Bieber in the collaboration of the year and favourite song – country categories. They were also adjudged favourite duo or group – country.
Rapper Doja Cat won two awards: new artist of the year and favourite female artist – soul/R&B.
See the full list of nominees and winners indicated in bold.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat (WINNER)
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours” (WINNER)
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS (WINNER)
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Doja Cat, “Say So”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift, “Cardigan” (WINNER)
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Justin Bieber (WINNER)
Post Malone
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
BTS (WINNER)
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Harry Styles, “Fine Line” (WINNER)
Taylor Swift, “Folklore”
The Weeknd, “After Hours”
FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now” (WINNER)
Post Malone, “Circles”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kane Brown (WINNER)
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST- COUNTRY
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris (WINNER)
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay (WINNER)
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Luke Combs, “What You See Is What You Get”
Blake Shelton, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country” (WINNER)
Morgan Wallen, “If I Know Me”
FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours” (WINNER)
Maren Morris, “The Bones”
Blake Shelton (duet with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody But You”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
DaBaby
Juice WRLD (WINNER)
Roddy Ricch
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj (WINNER)
Megan Thee Stallion
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Lil Baby, “My Turn”
Lil Uzi Vert, “Eternal Atake”
Roddy Ricch, “Please Forgive Me For Being Anti Social” (WINNER)
FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP” (WINNER)
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Roddy Rich, “The Box”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd (WINNER)
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat (WINNER)
Summer Walker
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Doja Cat, “Hot Pink”
Summer Walker, “Over It”
The Weeknd, “After Hours” (WINNER)
FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
Summer Walker, “Playing Games”
The Weeknd, “Heartless” (WINNER)
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN, PRESENTED BY CHEETOS
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
J Balvin
Ozuna
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST- LATIN, PRESENTED BY CHEETOS
Becky G (WINNER)
Karol G
Rosalía
FAVORITE ALBUM – LATIN, PRESENTED BY CHEETOS
Anuel AA, “Emmanuel”
Bad Bunny, “Las Que No Iban A Salir”
Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG” (WINNER)
FAVORITE SONG – LATIN, PRESENTED BY CHEETOS
Bad Bunny “Vete”
Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)”
Karol G & Nicki Minaj, “Tusa” (WINNER)
FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots (WINNER)
FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers (WINNER)
Maroon 5
FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle (WINNER)
For King & Country
Kanye West
FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Kygo
Lady Gaga (WINNER)
Marshmello
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
“Birds of Prey: The Album” (WINNER)
“Frozen 2”
“Trolls: World Tour”
