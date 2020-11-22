By Okafor Ofiebor

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has ordered the arrest of any trader who display goods around the Okoro-Nu-Odu Flyover.

The Governor, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said with effect from Monday, traders caught selling wares around the Flyover would be arrested.

The statement said security agencies have also been directed to confiscate their goods.

”The Rivers State Government hereby warns that traders who flout this directive will be prosecuted in pursuant to relevant Sections of the Rivers State Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks (Prohibition) Law 2019,” the statement said.

However, Wike, who had visited the bridge was shocked that traders have converted the vicinity to market.

The Governor was displeased when he saw the level degradation of the environment around the bridge by traders and decided to act.