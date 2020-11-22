The University of Benin (UNIBEN) Alumni Association has reelected Engr. Ikenna Obiasor as its worldwide president for a second term of two years.

Mr. Kevin Omokaro, the Public Relations Officer of the Association, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Benin City, the Edo State Capital.

“The president was returned unopposed with some other members of the Executive including VP South, VP West, VP East, VP North, Hon. Secretary-General, Assistant Secretary-General, National Financial Secretary, Legal Adviser, Internal Auditor and ex-officio members”.

Dr. Austin Obi-Emovoh defeated McCartney Obrutu for the post of Treasurer with 219 votes to 11.

Immediately after the election, the oath of office was administered by the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Engr. Ekpenyong Ekanem.

The names of the new executives include Engr. Ikenna Obiasor – President Worldwide, Chief (Barr.) Osayamen Ikilo – VP South, Pastor (Dr.) Omolade Adekolurejo – VP West, Dr K.C. Okereke – VP East, Mr. Vincent Idukpaye – VP North.

Others are Prof. Faith Osadolor – Hon. Secretary-General, Mrs. Ndidi Agwunobi – Assistant Secretary-General, Dr. Austin Obi-Omovoh – Treasurer, Mabel Afure – Financial Secretary, Barr. Michael Ukusare – Legal Adviser, Mr. Kevin Omokaro – Public Relations Officer, Mr. Francis Ucho – Internal Auditor, Pharm. Jasper Onyeka -Ex Officio and Maurice Ben Njideka joy -Ex Officio.