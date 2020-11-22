By Agency Reporters

The United States recorded over 12 million COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with prospects that the number will go higher.

More than 12,010,000 cases of the coronavirus were reported, according to a Reuters tally of public health data.

Worldometers.info which also tracks the infections estimated 12,446,070 cases with 261,787 deaths.

On Saturday, worldometers reported 168,243 infections, in the last 24 hours, another world record.

The new figures capped a series of days with record-breaking infections, with the Midwest experiencing one of the most dramatic increases in cases per capita.

The COVID-19 epidemic has claimed more lives in the United States – more than in any other nation, between 255,000 and 262,000 deaths.

Friday marked another milestone in the United States as the highest number of new COVID-19 cases was reported – 196,815 infections in a day. It is a world record.

The recent escalation has prompted more than 20 states to impose sweeping new restrictions this month to curb the virus.

Reuters data shows the pace of new U.S. infections has quickened, with nearly one million more cases recorded in just the last 6 days before the latest record.

This compares with the 8 days it took to get from 10 million cases to 11 million, and the 10 days it took to get from 9 million to 10 million.

There are fears at the weekend, that the virus would spread more as more than 1 million people flew through U.S. airports on Friday.

It was the second-heaviest domestic air traffic day since the start of the pandemic, despite pleas from health officials for Americans to stay home.

Health officials have warned that the burgeoning wave of infections could soon overwhelm the healthcare system.

This will be inevitable if people do not follow public health guidance, particularly around not traveling and mingling with other households for Thursday’s traditional Thanksgiving celebration.