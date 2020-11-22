By Agency Reporter

Canada’s largest city Toronto will begin a 28-day lockdown Monday to avoid COVID-19 infections overwhelming hospitals.

Premier Doug Ford announced the lockdown which will entail widespread closures similar to those imposed early on in the pandemic as COVID-19 cases spike across Ontario province.

Under the lockdown, gyms, nail and hair salons, gaming establishments, such as casinos and bingo halls, cinemas, and performing art centres will all be closed.

Restaurants and bars will also be closed except for takeout and drive-thru delivery.

Libraries will also be open for pick-up and drop-off of materials, and hotels and motels will be allowed to continue to operate though facilities like pools will remain closed.

Indoor sports facilities will close and outdoor sports will be limited to 10 people with social distancing.

Toronto Transit Commission spokesperson Stuart Green said the new lockdown would not affect bus service though the TCC goal continues to be to have no more than 15 passengers on each bus.

The province said it will fine people $750 for violation of public health rules.

“Further action is required to prevent the worst-case scenario,” Ford told reporters.

*Reported by UPI