By Benson Michael

Minister of Aviation,Hadi Sirika on Sunday disclosed that three training aircraft have arrived for the Aviation Training College, Zaria, Kaduna State.

He said there is no better safety than a well trained and proficient aviator.

Sirika, in a tweet, said the training would now be more efficient, faster and cheaper.

According to him, the aviation sector’s road map is yielding a good result and commended the efforts of stakeholders.

“Just received the first batch of 3 training aircraft for our training college Zaria. There is no better safety than a well trained, proficient aviator.

“Training will now be more efficient, faster & cheaper. Our roadmap is yielding good result. We appreciate your support.”