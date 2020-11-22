By Abankula

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC), in its latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic said 246 new cases were logged on Saturday.

The new figure contrasts sharply with the 146 reported on Friday.

According to the latest report, one death was recorded, raising the death toll to 1,166.

“Till date, 66,228 cases have been confirmed, 61,884 cases have been discharged and 1,166 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”, the NCDC said.

The 246 new cases were reported from 11 states.

Lagos reported 66 of them. Plateau reported 63 cases and the FCT Abuja 48.

Here is a breakdown of the cases:

Lagos-66

Plateau-63

FCT-48

Kaduna-21

Bayelsa-19

Rivers-12

Niger-9

Ogun-4

Ekiti-2

Bauchi-1

Osun-1

Here are the confirmed cases by state



