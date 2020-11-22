By EricJames Ochigbo

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Kingsley Uju-Chima (APC-Imo), has urged South-East politicians to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Uju-Chima, who made the call in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, said that by joining the ruling party, it would guarantee a place for the Igbo people in national power-sharing.

The lawmaker, who represents Ohaji/ Egbema, Oguta and Oru West Federal Constituency, commended Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi for taking the bold step by joining the APC.

According to him, playing national politics is the way to go for the South East region to secure the seat of the president in 2023.

“I was elected on the platform of the Action Alliance (AA) but I defected to the ruling party because I realised that it is the best way to go in achieving all that I desire for my people from the centre.

“We have Senators from the South East extraction in APC and about six House of Representatives members.

“I am happy that the Igbo people are beginning to realise that being strong players at the centre matters a lot in terms of power-sharing and amenities.

“The best way forward for South-East presidency in 2023 is through the ruling party, APC, hence my appeal,” he said.

According to him, the APC is repositioning to make sure that 2023 is all-encompassing in terms of power-sharing for all regions.

The legislator said that the South-East should take advantage of the development in the party and join the power play at the centre considering zoning.

The Lawmaker, however, decried the inadequate provision of essential amenities including roads, hospitals and employment for his constituents.

He appealed to the Federal Government and all stakeholders to ensure that the Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West Constituency was taken into considerations in development as oil-producing communities.

“My constituency is one of the largest crude oil-producing communities in Nigeria and there is currently a refinery project by Waltersmith that is ongoing in the area.

“The youth of these communities are not happy and feel marginalised.

“The Federal Government should speed up efforts to provide amenities to these communities and ensure jobs for its teeming youth,” he added.

NAN