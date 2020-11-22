By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has called on the police to immediately fish out killers of its state chairman in Nasarawa State, Philip Shekwo.

The late APC Chairman was shot twice leading to his death. Police investigation is expected to determine if this was an assassination or kidnapping-related murder.

Shekwo who was abducted from his residence in Lafia, on Saturday night was found dead on Sunday.

“This is a dark day for the APC family,” the party said in a statement.

The APC condoled with the late Shekwo’s immediate family, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, the APC State Working Committee and members over this shocking killing.

“We pray God grants all that grieve the strength to bear this loss and also grant the late Shekwo eternal rest.

“We urge a thorough investigation by the police and other relevant security service to quickly fish out the sponsors and perpetrators of this evil, heinous and barbaric crime and made to face the full weight of the law,” it said.