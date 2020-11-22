By Oladapo Udom

A Deputy Superintendent of Police, Popoola Kayode who is also a leader of Taskforce team operating around Lekki Ajah area of Lagos State and members of his team have been arrested for collecting N100,000 bribe.

Adebayo Taofiq, the Head, Public Affairs Unit, Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) in a statement on Sunday said the police officer received the bribe from one Didi Ekanem, the owner of a Toyota Venza with registration number: APP 775 GJ who was caught driving against traffic (one-way) around Lekki Ajah Expressway.

According to him, the statement was necessitated in response to a story published on page 31 of the Sunday Punch Newspaper, dated Nov.22, 2020 with caption “Taskforce Commander Made Sexual Advances At Me – Didi Ekanem”.

“The leader of the team, Kayode is not the Commander of the Agency as quoted in the report which said that the money (N100, 000) was collected via bank transfer to his (Kayode) account.

“After the transfer, the vehicle was then released to Ekanem,” Taofiq said.

He said that the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi upon investigation of the incident which happened on Wednesday, Nov.18 immediately arrested Kayode and his team members.

“They will be sent back to the Lagos State Police Command for further disciplinary actions,” the unit head said.

Taofiq said that Egbeyemi thereby warned motorists, particularly private car owners and motorcycle operators to desist from driving against traffic (one-way).

He said that anyone caught would be charged to the Lagos State Mobile Court for prosecution.

“Members of the public should stop inducing our officers with money and be reminded that both the giver and receiver are liable in Law.

“It is only Court that pronounces traffic fines and money that will be paid into government purse,” Taofiq quoted Egbeyemi as saying.

Taofiq, however, urged members of the public to always report any corrupt officer who engaged in shady deals thereby spoiling the image of the Agency for disciplinary actions.