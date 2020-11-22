L-R: Olori Rasheedat Adetunji, Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje-Ogunguniso 1, and the All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, when the Olubadan and his wife visited Asiwaju on Sunday at his Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos residence.
The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje-Ogunguniso 1 on Sunday visited the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at his Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos residence.
He was accompanied on the visit by his wife, Olori Rasheedat Adetunji.
