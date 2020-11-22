By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
Petitioners of the Osun state Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality, Human Rights Violations and Related Extra-Judicial Killings has expressed confidence, satisfaction at the proceedings.
So far, the panel has heard seven cases and received eleven petitions.
The petitioners on Sunday have expressed confidence in the ability of the panel to dispense justice.
This is even as the panel heard seven different petitions filed before it and granted adjournment prayers of the parties involved.
PM NEWS recalls that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola inaugurated the panel to investigate and unravel all matters relating to police brutality and misconducts with a mandate to come up with recommendations within six months.
Addressing journalists after the hearing of his case, one of the petitioners, Alhaji Ayo Dauda Adigun, said he deliberately brought his petitions before the panel due to the confidence he had in it to dispense justice.
Alhaji Dauda who prayed the court to grant him six million naira (N6,000,000) as compensation for the loss of his business reputation caused by the SARS operatives, said he had no doubt in his mind that justice would be done in his petition.
In his petition, he alleged that the SARS operatives whom he said he gave free accommodation in his Guest House murdered one of the lodgers in the Guest House, saying the incident had posed severe damage to the reputation of his business.
Similarly, Mrs Abosede Ibukun with Charge Number OS/JPIPB/002/2020, confidently expressed that justice would be done in the matter she brought before the court.
Ibikunle had approached the Panel on the claim that her niece was severely brutalised by a police officer while trying to escape from irate youths who wanted to lynch him.
She told the court that her niece sustained bullet injuries due to the stray bullet discharged by the alleged police officer.
Chairman of the Panel, retired Justice Akin Oladimeji expressed satisfaction in the proceedings as he reassured the general public of fairness, equity and justice.
