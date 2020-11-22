By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nicolas Pepe again had another game to forget after he was shown a red as Arsenal managed to draw 0-0 against Leeds United.

The home team despite dominating the match failed to find the net with their 25 shots as only four were on target compared to Arsenal who managed nine shots with two on target.

Leeds were close to snatching a goal in the match, especially in the last minutes as Arsenal’s goalkeeper, Bernard Leno stooped several Leeds attempt.

Leeds winger Rodrigo and striker Patrick Bamford came close again in the 78th and 88th minute hitting the woodwork this time from a close effort.

Arsenal, however, came close to snatching a win also after Hector Bellerin played through substitute, Bukayo Saka whose effort was stopped by Illab Meslier.

It was an all-round disappointing outing for Leeds. Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta said after the match his team was resilient as they managed a draw against Leeds United.