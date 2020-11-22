The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed report suggesting that some key leaders in Ebonyi State, including former Governor, Sam Egwu and 23 other leaders were suspended from the party.

The PDP stated that no PDP leader in Ebonyi has been suspended, adding that the document purporting the suspension was fictitious and did not emanate from the Ebonyi State chapter of the party as suggested.

A statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, said for the avoidance of doubt, the PDP did not have a state working committee in Ebonyi State as presented by the said fictitious document.

“As such, any such body said to have met to arrive at any decision or any action claimed to have been taken by such non-existent body is at best imaginary.

“The public is already aware that the body vested with the task of piloting the affairs of our party in Ebonyi state is the State Caretaker Committee, which has since assumed its mandate to the approval and delight of the leaders and members of our party in Ebonyi state since the dissolution of our state executive in the state.

“Moreover, a check at the records of our party in Ebonyi affirms that no such meeting as purported in the said document was held to take any such decision at any time.

“However, we have been made aware that the fabricated document emanated from a former leader of our party in Ebonyi state who left on a personal voyage to another party, but seeks to cause confusion in the state, having failed to pull our leaders and members in his expedition,” the statement said.

The PDP said it was indeed pitiable that such individual would descend to the level of resorting to fabrications and calendar-doctoring in desperation for political redemption.

“We counsel anyone behind such a publication to steer clear of our party and face the challenges already confronting him in his new political family as well as the queries coming from the people of Ebonyi state who have been betrayed by his action.

“Our party therefore urges Nigerians to disregard the purported suspension of 24 of our leaders in Ebonyi, as there is no substance in the claim.

“In the same vein, the party assures that our structure in Ebonyi state is intact and that our party has become stronger, more united and enjoying the support of the people of Ebonyi state more than ever before,” it added.