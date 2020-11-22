Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

The Borno State Government has denied reports that Boko Haram insurgents attacked the convoy of Governor Babagana Zulum during a trip from Baga community to Maiduguri, the state capital, on Sunday.

The Governor had visited Baga on a working visit where he supported the newly resettled Baga Community with food items.

But reports in some websites on Sunday had indicated that the Governor’s convoy was attacked while on its way back to Maiduguri, the State capital, during which some security operatives last their lives.

However, Malam Isa Gusau, the spokesperson to the Governor, in a statement issued later on Sunday, said Zulum traveled to Baga and spent a day supervising the distribution of food and other relief to thousands of residents and returned to Maiduguri safely with no hitch whatsoever.

“For the record, we write to quickly clarify that contrary to a “breaking news” by an online news medium, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum was neither attacked nor was any component of his convoy attacked by anyone.

“The governor was actually in Baga from Saturday to Sunday, during which he supervised the distribution of food and cash support to 5,000 residents and he assessed major reconstruction and resettlement efforts with no hitch whatsoever.

“While we continually accord respect to all media organizations as supportive partners, we importantly clarify that we have no knowledge of the ‘breaking news’ in question,” Gusau said.