By Preye CampbellLeicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed Wilfred Ndidi will not play against Liverpool on Sunday.

Ndidi suffered a groin injury during the Foxes’ victory over Burnley in September and has since been sidelined from games.

The midfielder was also not involved in Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game against Sierra Leone due to an injury problem.

The 23-year-old has since stepped up recovery and also appeared to have trained with the team yesterday but Rodgers has ruled the former Genk player out of the contest.

“Ricardo’s in training with the group, which is great news, and he’ll most probably play in a reserve game next week. He’s progressing really well,” Rodgers said in a pre-match press conference.

“Wilf is out on the field. He still has a number of weeks to go, but he’s progressing well. Soyüncu, likewise, is maybe a few weeks away, but training with the squad.”

Ndidi has made more than 120 Premier League appearances for the Foxes since his arrival at the King Power Stadium in 2017.