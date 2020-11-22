Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

The Nasarawa State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Philip Shekwo, has been found dead.

He was kidnapped on Saturday night by some unidentified gunmen in his residence in Lafia, the state capital on Saturday,

Mr Bola Longe, Commissioner of Police in the state, confirmed the death of the APC chieftain to reporters on Sunday in Lafia.

According to him, the body of Shekwo was found in an area near his house in Lafia on Sunday.

The Police Commissioner said the corpse has been evacuated to the Dalhatu Araf specialist Hospital.

No suspect has yet been arrested over the kidnapping or murder.

Longe had earlier confirmed that the APC chairman was abducted from his residence in Bukan-Sidi, Lafia around 11 p.m. on Saturday.