Some unidentified gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, Mr Philip Tatari Shekwo.

According to Tribune, the Police Commissioner in the state Mr. Emmanuel Bola Longe, confirmed the kidnapping.

Longe said unidentified gunmen in large number stormed the resident of the APC chairman near Dunamis Church, Bukan Sidi, in Lafia, yesterday around 11pm and took him away to an unknown destination.

Mr Longe, added that security agencies had reacted swiftly by deploying personnel to different forest locations in the state to ensure safe release of the chairman by his abductors.