Ghanaian actress, businesswoman and content creator Juliet Ibrahim is excited as her beautiful younger sister Nadya clocks a new age today.
Ibrahim, who is known for her curvy figure, took to her timeline to share new pictures of herself and Nadya.
She penned the words:
@tabou.co Happy birthday love, I pray you have one of the best fun times today. I Love you and I’m super proud of the woman you’ve become and will become.
I pray for longlife, prosperity, good health and success this new age and I look forward to celebrating decades together! Congratulations on the launch of @tabou.co #lalahnadya
It’s your birthday sister… love you @tabou.co
Juliet is not just an actor, she has a YouTube channel where she shares lifestyle videos about her family and every activity she can think about.
She has a son with ex-husband Kwadwo Safo.
