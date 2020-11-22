Ghanaian actress, businesswoman and content creator Juliet Ibrahim is excited as her beautiful younger sister Nadya clocks a new age today.

Ibrahim, who is known for her curvy figure, took to her timeline to share new pictures of herself and Nadya.

She penned the words:

@tabou.co Happy birthday love, I pray you have one of the best fun times today. I Love you and I’m super proud of the woman you’ve become and will become.

I pray for longlife, prosperity, good health and success this new age and I look forward to celebrating decades together! Congratulations on the launch of @tabou.co #lalahnadya

It’s your birthday sister… love you @tabou.co

Juliet is not just an actor, she has a YouTube channel where she shares lifestyle videos about her family and every activity she can think about.

She has a son with ex-husband Kwadwo Safo.