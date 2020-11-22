By Taiwo Okanlawon

Toni Payne, the ex-wife of Nigerian singer, Abolore Adigun, popularly known as 9ice, has warned some social media critics to stop accusing her of cheating on her ex-husband.

Singer 9ice had earlier appealed to Nigerians to help him save his third marriage with Olasukanmi Akande, after he was captured with another young lady in a hotel room.

In the video released during the week, 9ice was captured caressing the lady’s boobs and warned other guys to stay away from her.

Reacting to the development, Toni Payne said many fans are coming to her Instagram page after the viral video of the singer with another woman emerged.

There were allegations some time ago that the marriage between Payne and 9ice crashed because she was cheating on 9ice with Ruggedman.

However, the ex-wife took to her Instagram page on Saturday insisting that she never cheated while she was married to 9ice and cursed those hurling insults at her.

She warned fans to leave her out of the recent drama surrounding 9ice and let her leave her life, adding that she has moved on.

Toni Payne said: “One of the most annoying things I have to deal with is some random idiot coming on my page to accuse me of cheating on my ex, something that never happened. I don’t know how many times I have to say this.

“It’s been 10 years, move on and stop accusing me of cheating on my ex-husband, 9ice.

“I don’t know why people keep coming to my page with this, I’ve moved on please leave me alone.

“The fact I have to deal with this 10 years later is annoying but please leave me out of this bullshit because I don’t want any part of this.”

9ice had publicly apologised to his wife for cheating on her.