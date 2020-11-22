The Zamfara Police Command has confirmed the abduction of an Imam and 17 worshipers by armed bandits at a mosque in Dutsen Gari, community, Kanoma District of Maru local government area of the State during Jumat congregational prayer on Friday.

The gunmen who came in motorcycles, struck while the worshipers were seated, listening to the sermon from the Imam.

The subsequently took away the Imam and 17 members of the congregation.

The gunmen also killed some members of the community during the attack.

PRNigeria quoted Zamfara police spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu as confirming that 18 persons were kidnapped during the attack.

He added that efforts are ongoing to rescue rescue the abducted persons.