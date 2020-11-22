The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has commended Dr Uma Eleazu for his selfless service and contribution to the development of Nigeria as a teacher, administrator, public servant, industrialist and politician.

The Governor who spoke at the colloquium in honour of Eleazu’s 90th birthday said the celebrant has been “exemplary in his commitment and passion, character and patriotic disposition.

The Governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, at the colloquium, Mrs Folashade Jaji, appreciated the celebrant for documenting his experience and thoughts for the benefit of the present and future generations in his new book titled ‘Nigeria As I See It: Reflections on The Challenge of Leadership’.

He maintained that the book is being presented at an auspicious time in the history of Nigeria when it is quite challenging to be in the position of leadership.

According to him, the thought and reflections of the author would help those who are privileged to occupy leadership positions to connect the past to the present in order to project for the future.

The Governor also appreciated Prof. Pat Utomi, the founder of the Centre for Values in Leadership and the management team for organizing the colloquium under the CVL Leaders without Title series in honour of Dr Eleazu.

A popular broadcaster and journalist, Dr Reuben Abati in his review of the book, described the author as a blunt and fearless human being, saying that the book did not only analyzed Nigerian’s challenges as a nation but also offered solutions.

Some of the nation’s problems listed in the book include selfish interest, nepotism, religious intolerance, ethnicity and failure to do the right things at the right time which had led to distrust among the government and the governed.

The book, according to Abati, also traced the genesis of several crises in the country and the roles played by the likes of Late Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikwe and Tafawa Balewa among others.

The high point of the book is the profiling of Nigerian Presidents from 1960 to 2020 and the class of politicians in the army uniform.

Also speaking at the event, the former Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Dr Kalu Idika noted that Nigeria has all it takes to be great but we fail to pay attention to the things that matter.

He said that it has been difficult to sustain rational efforts in our society despite having men and resources that could have moved the nation further in development but due to lack of sustained ideals, it has not been possible.

A discussant and Head, Corporate Development, Capital Alliance, Mrs Uwa Osa-Oboh in her submission on why the Public/Private Partnership initiative to develop the nation failed, said the initiative has not worked because as a nation we have willingly said no by paying lip-service to development.

She, however, stated that for Nigeria to have the expected change, those in the position of authority must do away with entrenched interest, incentives of the office and ignorance.