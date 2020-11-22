By Abubakar Ahmed

Governor Bello Matawalle secured the release of 11 kidnap victims on Saturday night in Bukkuyum local government area, Zamfara state.

This is according to a statement issued by Jamilu Iliyasu, the Press Secretary to Gov. Bello Matawalle.

According to Iliyasu, the unconditional release of the victims followed the ‘carrot and stick’ approach initiated by Matawalle.

PM NEWS notes that ‘Carrot and stick’ is a metaphor for the use of a combination of reward and punishment to induce desired behaviour.

Iliyasu explained that government officials started negotiations with the bandits immediately they received distress calls that the victims had been abducted.

He quoted the governor as saying the peace accord remained the most viable approach to banditry in the state because peace was gradually being restored while kidnap victims were released without any form of ransom or conditions.

Matawalle who appealed to unrepentant bandits in the state to surrender their weapons and be good citizens, however, warned those who refuse to embrace peace would face the full wrath of the law if they are caught.

While presenting the kidnap victims, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, the state Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, reiterated that many of the bandits are now repenting from their criminal ways and accepting the peace and reconciliation accord introduced by the governor.

Dauran assured that his ministry will continue to partner with security agents to bring lasting peace to the state.

Meanwhile, the victims will undergo medical checks at the state government’s facility after which they will be reunited with their loved ones.

The kidnap victims, 10 males and one female, thanked the governor for facilitating their freedom.

NAN