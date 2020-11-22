Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, holding Okereke’s baby

By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has visited the family of Ifeanyi Okereke, the newspaper vendor who was shot dead by one of his security aides in Abuja last Thursday, November 18.

Gbajabiamila condoled with the wife and family of the late vendor at Kwata village, Madalla-Suleja, Niger State and pledged to ensure justice is served.

After the incident, the speaker released a statement in which he pledged to cater to the wife and the immediate family he left behind.

He also identified the security aide as Abdullahi Hassan, whom the SSS has since detained.

