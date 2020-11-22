Cristiano Ronaldo will remain with reigning Italian champions Juventus despite recent reports of a Real Madrid return.

Ronaldo, 35, left Madrid in the summer of 2018 following nine trophy-laden seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu for a new challenge in Serie A.

The Portugal captain has won back-to-back Scudetti in his two seasons to date, scoring 71 goals in 94 games in all competitions.

Reports believe that Ronaldo has become frustrated with Juve’s efforts to cut players’ salaries to offset financial losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Reports also said he has made efforts to smoothen relations with Madrid president Florentino Perez, leaving the door open to a possible comeback in the future.

Juve’s club director Fabio Paratici has however insisted that their star man is going nowhere.

“I can reassure you about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future here at Juventus,” the director explained to DAZN.

“We don’t pay too much attention to transfers rumours, there is lots of news every day.”

Ronaldo netted a brace in Juve’s win over Cagliari on Saturday, and is now ten goals away from becoming the highest-scoring player in football history.