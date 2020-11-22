Public Relations expert, industry influencer, and the brain behind BukiHQ Media, Bukola Izeogu, joins a panel of experts in the search for the next global music superstar in the Djooky awards set to take place on November 28, 2020.

The experts include Patrice Rushen, three-time Grammy nominee jazz pianist, R&B singer and music director, Sasha Skarbek, producer and co-writer of James Blunt’s successes and Miley Cyrus’ ‘Wrecking Ball’, Justin Gray, songwriter and producer who has collaborated with John Legend, Mariah Carey and Amy Winehouse and producer, engineer and mixer, Brian Malouf, who has worked with some of the golden musical titans like Michael Jackson, Queen and Stevie Wonder

Backed by world-recognized Brian Malouf himself, Djooky Music Awards whose mission is to democratize and decentralize the global music industry, create a fair ecosystem for artists so that the only barrier is the size of their talent, is a platform for emerging musicians to showcase themselves and build a future in the industry.

This year’s edition has seen music artistes from over 70 countries representing all six continents already registered and out of more than 480 submissions this season, 177 are from Africa and 52 are from Nigeria.

The judges will listen to about 20 submissions from all over the world, culled from hundreds by the ‘popular’ vote, and rate them with voting points on their merits as presentations but the weight is principally on the song composition itself.

With an indefatigable collection of all music genres under her belt and her avid musical knowledge, Bukola Izeogu becomes efficient in her role as a jury member for this prestigious award.

The PR influencer and music connoisseur ”is excited to serve as a judge in the global final of this thrilling global online song contest. Africans and Nigerians are phenomenal artistes and this is a chance to show the world that Africans are masterpieces of creativity and that Africa has indeed got talent”.

Last season, there was an overwhelming number of entries from Nigeria and Nigerian singer, Mimigold da Soundgoddess took home the significant cash prize in second place.

“This year, the winner of this prestigious award goes home with the star prize of $10,000 and an all-expenses-paid recording session at Capitol Recording Studios in Los Angeles, United States of America.

“The runner up gets a $5,000 cash prize and the third prize winner will pocket a cash prize of $1,000.

“In addition to this, 7 genre-specific $1,000 prices will be awarded to top vote-getters in various musical genres. If you’re an artiste or a songwriter, there is still time to apply using the Djooky App. Who knows? You may just be the next global superstar!”