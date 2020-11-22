By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former BBNaija housemate, Victoria ‘Vee’ Adeyele has signed an ambassadorial contract with a skincare company.

This is coming days after the Queen of flames said that she would never associate with or promote skin bleaching and weight-loss products, stating they do not align with her values.

She, however, announced her new deal with Gleam skincare on Instagram, saying that the partnership had been in the works for a while but she had to test-run the products before attaching her name and face to it.

“Food Is Ready!!! Glad to finally be able to reveal that I’ve officially joined the @gleam_skincare_nigeria family.

”This has been in the works for some time now but I had to put their products to the test first and I can boldly say that the results are amazing.

”So please follow @gleam_skincare_nigeria, patronize them and feel free to share your reviews with me. We’ve got some amazing deals and packages lined up for you! #Vee #GleamSkincareNigeria”.

