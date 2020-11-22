Barcelona not only suffered their first defeat at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday, but two of their key players also picked injuries that will sideline them for sometime.

Gerard Pique was the first to pick up a knee injury.

The Spaniard centre back broke down in tears as he hobbled off.

Barca later said he has a sprained right knee.

Pique hurt his knee during a collision with Atletico’s Angel Correa as Barca trailed 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Spaniard was crying as he left the pitch and was then seen bent over in the tunnel.

Barca are already short in central defence, with Frenkie de Jong a potential stand-in for coach Ronald Koeman.

Pique will be expected to miss Barcelona’s next game away at Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday in the Champions League.

Sergi Roberto also picked up a right thigh injury towards the dying minutes of the game.

Barcelona said he is waiting for more tests to ascertain the extent of the injury.

The versatile Catalan picked up the injury towards the end of the defeat in the game against Atlético.

Both players have been constant in Koeman’s team during the new season.

Piqué had featured in eight in La Liga and two Champions League matches.

RRoberto also had featured in seven La Liga and three Champions League matches.