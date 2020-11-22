Michael Adeshina

Nigerian Actress Bimpe Akintunde has taken to her social media page to beg Olasukanmi Akande, the wife of a Nigerian singer known as 9ice.

This came after 9ice made a video, begging Nigerians to help him secure his marriage by begging his wife after the video of him pressing his side chic’s boobs leaked on the Internet.

9ice also described his extramarital affairs as shameful and a terrible act.

He noted that he has always failed with marriage and intends to make his third marriage with Olasukanmi work.

However, Bimpe shared the video of 9ice public apology and urged Olasukanmi to forgive him as she claims it takes a strong and real man to ask for forgiveness.

Read Bimpe Akintunde’s apology to 9ice’s wife below:

“I am so sorry I need to share this, Because I am A Woman, A True Lover and very Emotional, If you are very close to me you will know how much I Love and Hope to Be Married so I go out of my way to Support Homes and Marriages.

“@lavishbymichelleevents Dear Sister I know what you will be going thru with All these But Trust me ma’am you are Stronger than this shit!!! I Am Begging you in the name of God and of Love please find A place in your Heart to Forgive Your Hubby and Forget About Everything I know it’s not Easy But You are A Queen pls @lavishbymichelleevents Adjust your Crown and shine all thru this Your Hubby’s video got me Teary it’s Takes A Strong Man and Real Man to Apologize please Accept his Apology. I pray That Almighty Allah will uphold your Home and make it peaceful Insha Allah With Lot of Love from MumcyHammeda Repost @9iceofficial with @make_repost