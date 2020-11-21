Zanku records front liner, Nigerian musician and dancer Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, known professionally as Zlatan Ibile, comes through with a new song dubbed “Lagos Anthem.”
The singer-songwriter released the official video for for his latest hit song “Lagos Anthem” produced by P Prime and visual directed by Dammy Twitch.
Sing along to the lyrics below:
P!
Ibile
Eko where you dey?
Ayayaya
Astala Astala
Jo mo ibile
Ah ah
Ibile
Arise, o Compatriots (Astalavi)
[Chorus]
Every night Bentley
Every night Rolls Royce
Lo na tollgate
O fe lo jaiye
Padi mi gbe Aston martin
Emi gbe Bugatti
La le Friday
Won fe lo Jaiye
[Post-Chorus]
Yet them go talk say money no dey Lagos
Them talk say money no dey Lagos
Them dey talk say money no dey Lagos
Won fe lo Jaiye
Them dey talk say money no dey Lagos
Them talk say money no dey Lagos
Them dey talk say money no dey Lagos
Won shano wole
Ah ah
Wo
[Verse 1]
Lati yaba ti ti wan Bariga
Awon omo iyami se oloun won gbowo kpa
Won sun le rara Won nogede
Omo ma jowo se ko to jo ogede
Nibo nibo
Oloun wan sere
Ole de la ti abroad
Ko de le e lere
Awo gan je ya kan to lowo
Taba fe lati oko wa ase opolo ko lo lo
Ayii
Nowo nowo
Nowo e soke
Poco Lee, Oba ijo oya Ije e loke
