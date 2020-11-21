Zanku records front liner, Nigerian musician and dancer Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, known professionally as Zlatan Ibile, comes through with a new song dubbed “Lagos Anthem.”

The singer-songwriter released the official video for for his latest hit song “Lagos Anthem” produced by P Prime and visual directed by Dammy Twitch.

Sing along to the lyrics below:

P!

Ibile

Eko where you dey?

Ayayaya

Astala Astala

Jo mo ibile

Ah ah

Ibile

Arise, o Compatriots (Astalavi)

[Chorus]

Every night Bentley

Every night Rolls Royce

Lo na tollgate

O fe lo jaiye

Padi mi gbe Aston martin

Emi gbe Bugatti

La le Friday

Won fe lo Jaiye

[Post-Chorus]

Yet them go talk say money no dey Lagos

Them talk say money no dey Lagos

Them dey talk say money no dey Lagos

Won fe lo Jaiye

Them dey talk say money no dey Lagos

Them talk say money no dey Lagos

Them dey talk say money no dey Lagos

Won shano wole

Ah ah

Wo

[Verse 1]

Lati yaba ti ti wan Bariga

Awon omo iyami se oloun won gbowo kpa

Won sun le rara Won nogede

Omo ma jowo se ko to jo ogede

Nibo nibo

Oloun wan sere

Ole de la ti abroad

Ko de le e lere

Awo gan je ya kan to lowo

Taba fe lati oko wa ase opolo ko lo lo

Ayii

Nowo nowo

Nowo e soke

Poco Lee, Oba ijo oya Ije e loke