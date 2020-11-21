Michael Adeshina

Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba has finally taken his heartthrob Brunella Oscar to the altar.

The traditional wedding was done in Anambra last week while the white wedding was done today.

However, friends and family have taken to social media to congratulate the newly wed.

From the video that surfaced online, the beautiful bride was seen in her adorable wedding gown as she looked her hubby in the face while saying her marriage vows.

Brunella Oscar also vowed to respect him and be submissive to him as they officially become husband and wife.

Congratulations to Williams Uchemba and Brunella Oscar!

