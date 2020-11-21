Michael Adeshina

Rosemary, a student of the University of Lagos, recently met with Canadian superstar Justin Bieber.

The 18-year-old student couldn’t control her joy as she wept uncontrollably during a live video with the singer.

Watch the beautiful moment below:

Justin Bieber is one of the world’s best-selling music artists.

He was discovered at age 13 by talent manager Scooter Braun after he had watched his YouTube cover song videos.

Justin Bieber has received numerous accolades, including a Grammy Award, 15 American Music Awards, 20 Billboard Music Awards, two Brit Awards, a Latin Grammy Award, a record 21 MTV Europe Music Awards, and three MTV Video Music Awards.

Time magazine named Bieber one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2011.

Justin Bieber was also included on Forbes’ list of the top ten most powerful celebrities in the world, in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

In 2016, Bieber became the first artist from Vevo to surpass 10 billion total video views.