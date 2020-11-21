Vee Adeyele has bagged a new ambassadorial deal with skin beauty brand, Gleam Skincare.

The Ex-BBNaija season 5 housemate and finalist, made the big announcement on Saturday.

The reality TV star disclosed that the partnership had been in the works for a while but she had to test-run the products before attaching her name and face to it.

She wrote, “Good is Ready!!! Glad to finally be able to reveal that I’ve officially joined the @gleam_skincare_nigeria family. This has been I. The works for some time now but I had to out their products to the test first and I can boldly say that the results are amazing”.

Vee recently made her stand known that she would never associate with or promote skin bleaching and weight-loss products, stating they do not align with her values.