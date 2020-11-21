Content creator, popular lifestyle and food vlogger Yemisi Odusanya, aka Sisiyemmie has shared a romantic picture with her husband Bobo Yomi.

Sisi once disclosed that her hubby was the one who spurred her into starting her career as a YouTuber and supported her through the process.

The couple who are based in Lagos with their two kids, received pleasant compliments from fans who were happy to see the lovebirds together.

Sisiyemmie shared the caption: Long time no Selfie… #Sisi & #Bobo

Read some comments below:

torerageorge

😍😍😍😍😍😍

busoladakolo

Beautiful

dakoreea

Blessed ❤️❤️

ja_nna_ngome

Cute

anniesbeddings

Osheyyyy 🔥🔥🔥 buriful ❤❤🤩🤩🤩🤩

thereadingmom.ng

Nice😁

yem_bis

You look cute together

janeabimiku1

😍😍❤️❤️❤️

kellyabiri

❤️

essenceofmae

So fresh 💕💕

joanna_ayooluwa

😍

emeliajane_075

😍😍😍