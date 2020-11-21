By Preye Campbell

Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club have confirmed.

The Serbia international was away on national duty before returning to Spain this week with news of the virus.

A statement from the Spanish champions read: “Real Madrid informs that our player Luka Jovic has given a positive result in the Covid-19 tests carried out on Friday morning.”

Jovic, 23, is now expected to head into a period of self-isolation.

It means Madrid’s weekend clash against Villarreal will come too soon for the former Benfica star, as well as games against Inter Milan, Alaves and Shakhtar Donestk if the isolation period is up to 14 days.