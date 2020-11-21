By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigerian singer, Dare Melody, is full of praise to God as he has just escaped death in a ghastly motor accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The accident occurred around 4:15am between Mowe and Ibafo of the expressway.

Melody took to his Instagram page to express gratitude to God as the car he drove was in serious dent.

His car was damaged beyond repair and one will wonder how he got out of the car alive.

Watch video below

But he has this to say: “Join me to praise God for surviving this ghastly accident that just happened early this morning (4:15am) along Mowe-Ibafo Ibadan express way.

“YAHWEH has done His wonders again. Thankful. Great is thy faithfulness oh Lord.

“YAHWEH just saved me from the pit of death.”