Photos from Williams Uchemba & Brunella Oscar’s church wedding

Michael Adeshina

Nigerian actor, Williams Uchemba and his wife, Brunella Oscar have finally said their marriage vows on the altar of God.

The church wedding took place today, November 21, which comes a week after they wedded traditionally at the bride’s hometown in Anambra.

In the picture above, the beautiful bride was seen in her adorable wedding gown as she looked her hubby in the face while saying her marriage vows. She vowed to respect him and be submissive to him as they officially become husband and wife.

Falz “The Bahd Guy”, Comedian Ayo Makun alias AY, Peter Okoye alias Mr. P of defunct Psquare music group, Banky W, sensational Gospel musician – Frank Edwards were among the groomsmen of the luxurious wedding.