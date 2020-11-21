Bashir El-Rufai weds Halima
Bashir El-Rufai, son of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Saturday wedded his heartthrob, Halima Nwakaego Kazaure in Abuja, Nigeria.
The wedding was attended by the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan; former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni; Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar; Governor El-Rufai, among others.
Below are photos from the event:
Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II with Bashir El-Rufai during the wedding
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai at the wedding Fatiha of the latter’s son, Bashir Nasir El-Rufai and his bride, Halima Ibrahim Kazaure in Abuja.
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, at the wedding Fatiha of Kaduna State Governor’s son, Bashir Nasir El-Rufai and Halima Ibrahim Kazaure, which held on Saturday in Abuja.
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan in a handshake with former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, at the wedding Fatiha of Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s son which held on Saturday in Abuja.
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai at the wedding Fatiha of the latter’s son, Bashir Nasir El-Rufai and his bride, Halima Ibrahim Kazaure in Abuja.
Share this post with your friends:
Related
What do you think?