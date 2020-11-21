Bashir El-Rufai, son of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Saturday wedded his heartthrob, Halima Nwakaego Kazaure in Abuja, Nigeria.

The wedding was attended by the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan; former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni; Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar; Governor El-Rufai, among others.

Below are photos from the event: