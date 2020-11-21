By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular paint brand in Nigeria, paint Roxettes has unveiled Nollywood star Yul Edochie as brand ambassador.

Edochie was signed by the brand after Nollywood performer Rachel Okonkwo, popularly known as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka’s endorsement with the paint brand expired.

Chief Executive Officer of Paint Roxettes, Kaycee Orji, said they settled for the Nollywood actor as the company’s brand ambassador out of the conviction that Edochie will not only add value to the company but also serve as a powerful and veritable tool to raise the product’s awareness.

Edochie on the other hand described the appointment as an honour, stressing that his decision to take up the assignment was because of his respect for the company that has brought enormous innovation and technology advancement in the coating industry in Africa.