By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde has said that now is the time for the Oyo government to restore the lost glory of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).

The Oyo governor said this after the termination of the joint ownership of the institution between the Oyo and Osun State governments.

Makinde also commended the governor of Osun State, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, for his cooperation all through the discussions.

According to Makinde, the joint ownership of the University has set back the university for years. However, with Osun ceding ownership, Makinde said he is ready to reposition the university in line with his campaign promises.

Makinde noted that along with repositioning LAUTECH for excellence, his drive to industrialise Oyo State would get more boost with a technological university like LAUTECH being effectively run in the state.

The governor further assured that Oyo State is ready to fully shoulder the financial responsibilities of LAUTECH and that the state has appropriated enough funds for the institution in the 2021 budget.