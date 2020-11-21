Michael Adeshina

Mrs. Victoria Olubunmi Fetuga, the mother of popular Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo, has passed away.

Iyabo Ojo confirmed the death via her social media page on Saturday.

She stated that Mrs. Victoria passed on while in her sleep in the early hours of Saturday, November 21.

Iyabo Ojo noted that she discussed death with her mum days ago and told her she wanted her to live longer but her mom insisted that all she desired is her happiness.

Read Iyabo Ojo’s announcement below:

My mother, my jewel, my guardian, my pearl…this is how you said goodbye?…we were joking about this days ago.

I told you how much I want you to live long and watch the children become grown men and women but you said no..your joy was that I am happy. That your spirit would protect and be with us. Little did I know you were set to leave.

With total submission to the will of God, I announce the death of my mother Mrs. Victoria Olubunmi Fetuga who passed away in her sleep in the early hours of today Saturday 21st November at the age of 67yrs..mama, you might be gone but we your children and grandkids would make sure your memories remain and linger on..like you promised, your spirit remains with us. Iyabo Ojo your love”