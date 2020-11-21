By Preye Campbell

Manchester United, facing West Brom at Old Trafford today, said have suffered a cyber attack from criminals.

The Red Devils released a statement on Friday confirming the breach in the club’s technology systems but said the their IT defence system had brought the issue under control.

The 20-time English champions also mentioned that the club’s website and app were not breached during the attack and that any personal data on fans and customers had not been compromised.

“Manchester United can confirm that the club has experienced a cyber attack on our systems,” the club said on their website.

“The club has taken swift action to contain the attack and is currently working with expert advisers to investigate the incident and minimise the ongoing IT disruption.

“Although this is a sophisticated operation by organised cyber criminals, the club has extensive protocols and procedures in place for such an event and had rehearsed for this risk. Our cyber defences identified the attack and shut down affected systems to contain the damage and protect data.

“Club media channels, including our website and app, are unaffected and we are not currently aware of any breach of personal data associated with our fans and customers. All critical systems required for matches to take place at Old Trafford remain secure and operational and tomorrow’s game against West Bromwich Albion will go ahead.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will be seeking a first home win in the league this season as they host West Brom later today.