By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Manchester United recorded their first home win of the season in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory against West Brom on Saturday.

The red devils got their lone goal from the spot-kick which Bruno Fernandes scored from a retake after missing when goalkeeper, Sam Johnstone came off his line to save his initial effort.

United regardless of their slim goal margin were the dominant side in the match attempting 11 shots on goal with seven on target. The home side also dominated the ball possession keeping 65 percent compared to West Brom 35 percent.

The red devils after their win have moved temporarily to number 9 on the league table as a Wolves win, Arsenal and West Ham will see them drop into the bottom half of the table.