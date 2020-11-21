Ayodele Efunla

Malta Guinness, Africa’s No. 1 Premium Non-alcoholic Malt drink, has put together exciting activations to showcase core brand values by spreading goodness, energy, and fuelling the CAN-Do spirit to celebrates 30 years of providing Nigerians with nourishing goodness.

These specially packed activations will run from November to December, with an anniversary theme, ’30 years

of Bustling with Goodness”.

According to Ifeoma Agu, the Senior Brand Manager, Adult Premium Non-alcoholic Drinks, Guinness Nigeria during a virtual conference disclosed that “For three decades, Malta Guinness has celebrated Nigerian culture and tradition and this campaign tagged ‘Bustling with Goodness’ is our token of gratitude to everyone who has been a part of our incredible journey.

“With these activations, we hope to renew our commitment to celebrating Nigerians and sharing goodness with our consumers.”

The highlight for the anniversary celebrations is the Malta Guinness Goodness Plan, an initiative to surprise unsuspecting shoppers, bystanders, consumers and communities with exciting gifts and branded merchandise.

The brand is also launching a series called “Journey to Greatness” featuring some of the Nigerian topmost celebrities including Basketmouth, Kaffy among others.

Speaking about the series, Assistant brand Manager Cynthia Ufele during the press briefing, stated that “to celebrate decades of incredible impact, the brand has started a series titled “Journey to Greatness” to tell the stories of inspiring Nigerians who have enjoyed the goodness of Malta Guinness on their greatness journey.

The 6-episode series showcases the journey of talented individuals from various fields, telling their stories of trials and truths as well as the significant role of Malta Guinness in their growth, development and careers.

“The Journey to Greatness Launch of the series coincides our 30 anniversary. We cannot celebrate our incredible milestone without acknowledging the greatness of our Nigerians who have supported us through it all,” Ufele added.