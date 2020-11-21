By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Nigerian Army has stated that the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu might have been misinformed about the incident at Lekki Toll Gate.

Brigadier General, Ahmed Ibrahim Taiwo, the Commander, 81 Division Nigeria Army, stated this before Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters, and Lekki Toll Gate.

Taiwo, during his cross examination by one of the #EndSARS counsels, Olumide Fusika, who said the Governor confirmed that two people were killed and about 28 people injured at the scene said the two people who died were not related to Lekki Toll Gate Incident.

Taiwo insisted that no one died from the incident.

In his words, “No protester sustained injury nor died. The two people Governor Sanwo-Olu mentioned did not die at the scene; one died at Admiralty Way, which is three kilometre away from the Lekki Tollgate.

“The second person was shot at Yaba,” General Taiwo said.