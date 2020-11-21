By Taiwo Okanlawon

Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses & Lekki Toll Gate Incident and other counsels have agreed to play the closed-circuit TV footage from the October 20 Lekki shooting from 5pm.

The chair of the panel, Doris Okuwobi, had earlier admitted the CCTV footage from the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) as part of the exhibits in the ongoing investigation and went on to air some part.

The footage is currently been played from 5 pm the day of the incident following the approval from the chairperson after hearing from counsels.

