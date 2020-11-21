Osun government has given assurance to its citizens that the agreement to allow Oyo take ownership of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), is in no way skewed against the state.

Information commissioner, Funke Egbemode said all workers from Osun are assured of job security in the Ogbomoso based LAUTECH.

“There will be no intimidation or discrimination against them in the discharge of their duties”, she said.

Under the deal brokered by the National Universities Commission (NUC), Osun will inherit the College of Health Science, based in Osogbo.

Egbemode explained that the agreement states that indigenes of Oyo and Osun State working in either of the two entities will retain all their rights and obligations stipulated in their letters of engagements.

“Therefore the State Government of Osun wishes to inform citizens that there is no need to fret about the dissolution, as all workers of Osun extraction are assured of the security of their jobs.

“Osun Students will also not be subjected to fees or admission differentials. They will pay the same tuition fees as their Oyo counterparts.

“The agreement ceded the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital and all its assets to Osun.

“Therefore, all landed properties and movable assets located at the College of Health Sciences in Osogbo, including Mercyland Hospital and Ilie are now properties of the State of Osun .

“LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, which is an independent organisation, has not been affected by this dissolution, and will therefore continue to render necessary services to our people.

“Citizens are therefore advised to continue to cooperate with the government to develop our institutions”.

LAUTECH was established in 1990 by the old Oyo State Government with the main campus located in Ogbomoso.

The teaching hospital was subsequently established in Osogbo.

When Osun State was carved out of the old Oyo State in 1991, both states became joint owners of the institution.

Both Osun and Oyo states have mutually agreed that the joint ownership of LAUTECH be formally dissolved following extensive mediation by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The agreement was justified on the need to restore tranquillity and conducive learning environment in both institutions.

The decision became necessary as a result of governance and management challenges.