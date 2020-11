Kenyan athlete, John Mburu has emerged the winner of the 21 Km maiden Kaduna Marathon.

Mohammed Sani Musa won the men’s category of the 5km race.

The race which took place today was flagged off by Olympian Mary Onyali and Jimi Lawal, an adviser to Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Over 23 elite athletes from nine African countries took part in the race.

The athletes came from Kenya, Ethiopia and Cameroon.

Details later